Stepfather arrested after 9-year-old boy is found dead in Saitama Prefecture

A 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of his 9-year-old stepson, a day after the child’s body was found in an apartment building where they lived in the city of Saitama, police said.

The body of Ryosuke Shindo, bearing marks of strangulation, was found before 1 a.m. Wednesday in a utility meter box opposite the family’s apartment, after his 42-year-old mother, a teacher, reported him missing Tuesday evening, according to police.

The man, Yusuke Shindo, who was arrested on suspicion of abandoning the child’s body, has hinted that he killed the boy, according to investigative sources.

The unemployed stepfather told the mother that evening the boy had gone to an English conversation school, but the child did not return home at the expected time. The police have since launched a murder investigation and determined the boy never arrived at the school.

The body was found clothed in a T-shirt and shorts but without shoes. An autopsy found that he died of suffocation.

The boy loved learning English and attended a class once a week, according to a teacher. The day before his body was found, the boy failed for the first time to come to the English school that he had been attending since April.

The apartment complex is a housing facility for teachers located about 4 kilometers east of JR Omiya Station.