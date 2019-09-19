Saitama university student arrested over killing of Tokyo woman in Ikebukuro hotel

A university student was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing a 36-year-old woman at a Tokyo hotel last week, police said.

Mizuki Kitajima, 22, of Iruma, Saitama Prefecture, has admitted to killing Hiromi Araki of Tokyo’s Koto Ward at the hotel in the capital’s Ikebukuro entertainment district, the police said.

Kitajima is suspected of strangling Araki sometime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sept. 12. Kitajima apparently fled, and Araki’s body was later found in the hotel room.

According to the police, the body had been bound at the ankles and placed in a large plastic bag, which was found wrapped in a sheet. Araki went missing after leaving home at around 3 p.m. on Sept. 12.