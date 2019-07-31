Pompeo calls for 'standstill agreement' to give feuding Japan and South Korea time to cool off

A trade dispute between South Korea and Japan is threatening to spiral out of control, and both governments want the White House on their side. Their private messaging has helped spark a reaction from the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would encourage Washington’s two biggest Asian allies “to find a path forward” from their diplomatic row when he meets their foreign ministers in Bangkok this week.

Pompeo was due to meet the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea separately and then in a three-way discussion on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum in Bangkok. Foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea are expected to meet Thursday, according to Yonhap News.

“We will encourage them to find a path forward,” Pompeo told reporters Tuesday aboard the plane en route for Bangkok.

“They’re both great partners of ours. They’re both working closely with us on our effort to denuclearize North Korea. So if we can help them find a good place for each of the two countries we’ll certainly find that important for the United States.”

A senior U.S. official told reporters Tuesday that the U.S. is urging South Korea and Japan to reach a “standstill agreement,” to give the sides more time to negotiate further.

The comments ended weeks of relative quiet from Washington, during which officials from Seoul and Tokyo tried to get clarity on the Trump administration’s stance on the dispute, which has implications for global technology companies.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that Japan has conveyed its consistent position to the U.S. “We want to continue making efforts to gain accurate understanding,” he said.

But Suga denied reports that the U.S. urged Japan and South Korea to consider signing an agreement to buy time.

Meanwhile, members of the parliamentary groups of Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo on Wednesday to discuss ways to deal with escalating tensions. The meeting was held at the request of an association of South Korean lawmakers that promotes relations with Japan, headed by Kang Chang-il.

Japan earlier this month announced it would tighten controls on exports to South Korea of some materials used in the production of memory chips and other components vital for smartphones, laptops and servers at U.S. tech giants such as Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

The move, which Tokyo justifies as a national-security action, came after tensions flared over whether Japan has sufficiently compensated Koreans who suffered under Japan’s 1910-45 occupation of the peninsula.

The Asian nations in recent weeks have dispatched senior officials to Washington to meet with U.S. lawmakers and government officials to plead their case, and they’ve lobbied U.S. media and business executives.

They argue that another trade war in Asia — in addition to the U.S.-China conflict — would only further impede the global supply chain and could disrupt the production of the semiconductors and advanced screens that U.S. companies rely on to make their smartphones and tablets.

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee last week sought help from the American private sector and Capitol Hill to get the White House involved in a resolution. Japanese officials are in Washington this week to explain their position, people briefed on the plans said.

It could get even uglier if Japan this week decides to remove South Korea from a “white list” of trusted export destinations. A public comment period on the matter ended last Wednesday and if Tokyo moves forward with the plan, hundreds of products could be affected by the removal of the existing blanket approval.

Japanese media said the Cabinet will make the official decision Friday, which would take effect three weeks later.

South Korea is bracing for the impact. On Monday the government-affiliated Korea Strategic Trade Institute briefed local companies, providing a list of dozens of products that could be affected, including titanium alloys, gyroscopes and crane trucks.

Yoo told reporters Monday in Seoul that U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross “fully acknowledges” how Japan’s tighter export controls can affect the global supply chain, and that the U.S. will make an effort for a quick resolution, without further elaborating. A Korean official said it felt like the U.S. administration and companies shared the country’s concerns with Japan’s move. A spokesman for Ross declined to comment.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Yoo even pitched her U.S. counterparts to include the issue in the bilateral trade talks with Tokyo. Those negotiations are set to resume at the ministerial level between U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japanese economic revitalization minister Toshimitsu Motegi later this week.

Seo Jee-yeon, a spokeswoman for the trade ministry, declined to comment.

Stable relations between Japan and South Korea form a pillar of U.S. influence in Asia — the world’s fastest-growing region where North Korea’s nuclear arms threaten regional peace and China’s territorial claims disrupt order from the South China Sea to the East China Sea. Both Japan and South Korea host a total of more than 80,000 American troops, while U.S. carriers routinely ply the waters for joint naval operations with the allies.

Wendy Cutler, vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute, applauded the U.S. move Tuesday.

“It’s encouraging that the administration is finally getting involved,” she said. “A standstill could be a useful first step to de-escalate tensions.”

Cutler said an example of the impact of U.S. influence is when then-President Barack Obama in 2014 organized a three-way meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and then-South Korean President Park Geun-hye to improve relations.

Five of the U.S.’s biggest tech industry groups in a letter to the Japanese and Korean trade ministers said the dispute could cause “long-term harm to the companies that operate within and beyond your borders and the workers they employ.”

Trump earlier this month said he got a call from South Korean President Moon Jae-in who asked him to get involved on his behalf.

“I said, how many things do I have to get involved in? Maybe if they would both want me to, I’ll be — it’s like a full-time job, getting involved between Japan and South Korea,” Trump said on July 19. “But if they need me, I’m there, hopefully they can work it out but they do have tension.”

Evan Medeiros, who served in Obama’s National Security Council, in a Washington Post op-ed recounted the quiet intervention by Obama in what he called a low point in the Japan-South Korea relationship. “Washington is the only actor both sides will listen to.”