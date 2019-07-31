North Korea fires multiple 'projectiles' into Sea of Japan: Seoul

North Korea fired multiple unidentified “projectiles” off its east coast, the South Korean military said Wednesday, less than a week after launching two new types of missiles from the same area.

The projectiles were launched from the Hodo Peninsula, in South Hamgyong Province, the South Korean military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding that it was monitoring the situation in the event of additional launches.

The projectiles did not land in Japan’s territorial waters, Kyodo News reported, citing the government.

The U.S. also said it was following the reports, but did not immediately confirm the launches.

“We are aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea and we will continue to monitor the situation,” a State Department official told The Japan Times.

The apparent test-firings come less than a week after Pyongyang lobbed what Japan said on Monday were two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan.

The move came after a North Korean official told the White House last week that working-level talks to revive denuclearization negotiations with Pyongyang would begin very soon, Reuters quoted a senior U.S. administration official as saying Tuesday.

The U.S. National Security Council official had been in the region for unrelated talks, and traveled to the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas to deliver some photographs commemorating the June 30 meeting at the DMZ between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the U.S. official said.

Denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since Trump met Kim Jong Un in Hanoi at the end of February. Those talks collapsed amid major differences over the scope of Pyongyang’s denuclearization and potential sanctions relief by Washington.

The White House had said it hopes the long-stalled working-level talks with the North would restart sometime this month after the DMZ meeting injected fresh momentum into the negotiations.

The North’s recent spate of weapons tests, including its launch of two “new-type” missiles last week and a similar launch in May has been seen as an attempt by Pyongyang to gain leverage and heap pressure on both Seoul and Washington ahead of any rebooted talks.

Trump has downplayed the recent launches and expressed an interest in reviving the talks, and sent the U.S. special envoy to North Korea, Stephen Biegun, to accompany Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Bangkok for meetings on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum this week. The two sides could lay the groundwork for the talks’ restart during meetings on the sidelines of that forum.