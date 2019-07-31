North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches through binoculars as a short-range missile is launched at an undisclosed location in North Korea on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

North Korea fires multiple 'projectiles' into Sea of Japan: Seoul

by Jesse Johnson

Staff Writer

North Korea fired multiple unidentified “projectiles” off its east coast, the South Korean military said Wednesday, less than a week after launching two new types of missiles from the same area.

The projectiles were launched from the Hodo Peninsula, in South Hamgyong Province, the South Korean military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding that it was monitoring the situation in the event of additional launches.

The projectiles did not land in Japan’s territorial waters, Kyodo News reported, citing the government.

The U.S. also said it was following the reports, but did not immediately confirm the launches.

“We are aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea and we will continue to monitor the situation,” a State Department official told The Japan Times.

The apparent test-firings come less than a week after Pyongyang lobbed what Japan said on Monday were two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan.

The move came after a North Korean official told the White House last week that working-level talks to revive denuclearization negotiations with Pyongyang would begin very soon, Reuters quoted a senior U.S. administration official as saying Tuesday.

The U.S. National Security Council official had been in the region for unrelated talks, and traveled to the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas to deliver some photographs commemorating the June 30 meeting at the DMZ between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the U.S. official said.

Denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since Trump met Kim Jong Un in Hanoi at the end of February. Those talks collapsed amid major differences over the scope of Pyongyang’s denuclearization and potential sanctions relief by Washington.

The White House had said it hopes the long-stalled working-level talks with the North would restart sometime this month after the DMZ meeting injected fresh momentum into the negotiations.

The North’s recent spate of weapons tests, including its launch of two “new-type” missiles last week and a similar launch in May has been seen as an attempt by Pyongyang to gain leverage and heap pressure on both Seoul and Washington ahead of any rebooted talks.

Trump has downplayed the recent launches and expressed an interest in reviving the talks, and sent the U.S. special envoy to North Korea, Stephen Biegun, to accompany Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Bangkok for meetings on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum this week. The two sides could lay the groundwork for the talks’ restart during meetings on the sidelines of that forum.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks to the news media after returning from a quick trip to Williamsburg, Virginia, in Washington Tuesday.
Trump sends Kim photos from DMZ visit amid stalled nuclear talks
President Donald Trump has sent mementos from his brief visit to North Korea last month to Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon), but substantive nuclear talks between the two countries have not yet resumed....
Xinjiang dancers prepare to perform a culture dance before a press conference by Shohrat Zakir, chairman of China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, at the State Council Information Office in Beijing Tuesday. The governor of China's far-northwestern region of Xinjiang is defending controversial re-education centers in the region as an effective deterrent against terrorism and religious extremism.
Most people in Xinjiang camps reintegrated into society, China claims
Officials from China's northwestern Xinjiang region said Tuesday that most of the people detained in the area's contentious re-education centers have been moved out of the facilities and have signe...
Police stand on a bridge overlooking the Netravati River as search teams look for any trace of Indian coffee tycoon V.G. Siddhartha in the coastal city of Mangalore in the southern state of Karnataka on Tuesday.
Major hunt for India's missing coffee king
Indian police on Tuesday launched a major hunt for one of the country's richest men, coffee tycoon V.G. Siddhartha, amid mounting fears for his safety. The billionaire owner of the Cafe Coffee D...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches through binoculars as a short-range missile is launched at an undisclosed location in North Korea on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , , ,