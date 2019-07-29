Lower House member Hodaka Maruyama (right) meets with Takashi Tachibana, who leads political party NHK Kara Kokumin wo Mamoru To, on Monday in Tokyo. | KYODO

National / Politics

Japan lawmaker who sparked scandal with Russia war remarks to join anti-NHK party

Kyodo

An independent lawmaker who drew ire earlier this year over his remarks suggesting the need for Japan to wage war with Russia said Monday he will join a tiny party trying to crush the country’s public broadcaster, NHK.

Hodaka Maruyama, who was expelled from Nippon Ishin no Kai, said he has accepted a request made Thursday by the leader of NHK Kara Kokumin wo Mamoru To (the party to protect the people from NHK), which won a Diet seat for the first time in the July 21 Upper House election.

On a visit to one of four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido in May, Maruyama — who had been drinking heavily — asked the leader of a group of former Japanese residents, “Do you think there is any alternative to war (to regain control of the islands)?”

Maruyama, a Lower House member, also made other controversial remarks during the visa-free trip, such as alluding to his desire to go somewhere on the island where he could have fun sexually. He later faced a resolution from Japan’s ruling and opposition parties calling for his resignation as a lawmaker. But he did not resign.

He held a press conference on Monday with Takashi Tachibana, head of the anti-NHK party, who won a seat in the election of the House of Councillors with the sole platform of abolishing the current mandatory payment of subscription fees to the public broadcaster.

Tachibana said he plans to announce Tuesday that a former minister will join his party or forces in parliament.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Pedestrians brave the heat as they walk in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo on Monday. The weather agency said the same day that the rainy season had ended in Tokyo and other areas in the Kanto-Koshin region.
Rainy season ends in Japan's Kanto-Koshin region, giving way to intense heat
The rainy season has ended in Tokyo and other areas in the Kanto-Koshin region of eastern and central Japan 30 days later than last year, the Meteorological Agency said Monday, giving way to intens...
A room on the ground floor of a Kyoto Animation Co. building is seen on July 20 following the fatal arson attack two days before.
Kyoto Animation hopes to recover drawing and storyboard data from server after arson attack
Kyoto Animation Co. is seeking to recover drawing and storyboard data from a server that apparently escaped damage from the deadly arson attack on one of the firm's studios earlier this month.
Nakagin Capsule Tower in the Ginza district of Tokyo
Fate of Tokyo's famed Nakagin Capsule Tower to be decided soon
The fate of Tokyo's famed Nakagin Capsule Tower is set to be decided as early as autumn, attracting attention from home and abroad on whether the building and its unique exterior will be kept or sc...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lower House member Hodaka Maruyama (right) meets with Takashi Tachibana, who leads political party NHK Kara Kokumin wo Mamoru To, on Monday in Tokyo. | KYODO

, , , , ,