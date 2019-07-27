Death toll in arson attack on Kyoto anime studio rises to 35

The death toll in last week’s arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio rose to 35 Saturday after a man being treated at a hospital died, police said the same day.

Some of the people injured in the incident are still in hospital. The police have not released the identities of any victims.

Police have yet to question the suspect, Shinji Aoba, who has severe burns and remains in serious condition. He is suspected of entering Kyoto Animation’s three-story building on July 18 and igniting gasoline.

Investigators searched Aoba’s home in Saitama City on Friday for clues that might point to a motive.

Investigative sources said confiscated evidence included items such as a DVD produced by Kyoto Animation, a smartphone and a badly damaged speaker.

According to different investigative sources, the animation studio received repeated email threats from the same internet address between last September and November. Some of them were addressed to specific employees, they said.

The sender of the emails used anonymous communication software called Tor which makes tracing of senders difficult, they said.