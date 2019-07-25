Tokyo, Washington agree to early entry of Japanese officials into U.S. military accident sites; consent still required

Tokyo and Washington revised a set of 2005 guidelines Thursday that deal with off-base U.S. military aircraft accidents in Japan to allow for the “expeditious early entry” of Japanese officials into an inner cordoned area to be set up around the wreckage, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said.

However, even under the revised guidelines, U.S. consent would still be required for Japanese investigators to enter the area.

It remains unclear if the revision will ease frustration of the residents of Okinawa Prefecture, which hosts a number of large U.S. military bases.

The Okinawa Prefectural Government has pointed out the U.S. military usually bans locals and Japanese investigators from approaching and investigating the wreckage of U.S. military aircraft that crash outside military bases.

Under the Status of Forces Agreement, Japanese authorities do not have the right to investigate U.S. military aircraft accidents. Without consent of the U.S. military, Japanese officials are not allowed to even enter a cordon set up by the U.S.

According to a report published by the prefectural government in April, at least four European countries — Britain, Belgium, Germany and Italy — have stronger control over operations of the U.S. military forces in their countries compared to Japan.

For example, British police controlled the area of an aircraft accident in January 2014, in which a U.S. HH-60G helicopter crashed. Any off-base accident of U.S. military aircraft in Britain will be similarly dealt with, according to the report.