The Toshiba Memory plant in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Toshiba Memory to postpone IPO to next year due to low chip demand amid trade disputes

Kyodo

Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp. is set to postpone its initial public offering to early next year, dropping its original target of the end of this year, due to poor earnings amid sagging demand for semiconductors, sources said Thursday.

The world’s second-largest producer of flash memory chips after Samsung Electronics Co. has seen sales of chips used in smartphones fall due to the trade dispute between China and the United States, the sources said.

The former chip subsidiary of Toshiba Corp. initially aimed to go public on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in September this year, after it was sold to a consortium led by U.S. private equity fund Bain Capital for about ¥2 trillion ($18 billion) in June last year.

Toshiba was forced to spin off the crown-jewel unit due to serious financial difficulties, but it still holds 40.2 percent of Toshiba Memory’s shares.

In the January-March period of fiscal 2018, Toshiba Memory booked an operating loss of ¥28.4 billion and a net loss of ¥19.3 billion.

The company’s earnings were also affected by a blackout in mid-June at its mainstay plant in Mie Prefecture, which suspended a part of the production line.

Toshiba Memory is set to open a new plant in Iwate Prefecture in the fall as its second domestic production base, but the outlook for the semiconductor market remains uncertain, the sources said.

The company said earlier this month it would rebrand itself as Kioxia Holdings Corp., dropping the name of the Japanese conglomerate, from October.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Chelsea FC midfielder Kenedy shoots during a friendly soccer match with Kawasaki Frontale at Yokohama stadium on July 19.
In digital era, Chelsea's tie-up with Yokohama Rubber blazes new trail in Japan
For Chelsea supporters, the club's iconic blue uniform represents 114 years of history, dozens of domestic and continental trophies and a reputation as one of English soccer's established giants. ...
The Indian Space Research Organization's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkIII carrying the Chandrayaan-2 mission lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota, India, on Monday.
Space 'anarchy': Lack of rules evident as businesses race to conquer the skies
Half a century after astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first man on the moon, a new space race is under way to exploit the skies for commercial profit. Tech giants and startups pursuing bold p...
Bernard Madoff arrives at Federal Court in New York in 2009. Madoff, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, is seeking an early release from prison. The Department of Justice confirmed on Wednesday that Madoff has a pending request to get his 150-year sentence reduced.
Bernard Madoff seeks reduction of 150-year sentence for epic Ponzi scheme
Epic Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff is seeking an early release from prison. The Department of Justice confirmed on Wednesday that Madoff has a pending request to get his 150-year sentence reduced...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Toshiba Memory plant in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture | KYODO

, , , , , , ,