Teen voter turnout at 31% in Upper House election, down 14 points from 2016

Teenage voters’ turnout for Sunday’s House of Councilors election came to 31.33 percent for local constituency races, the internal affairs ministry said in a preliminary report Tuesday.

The figure is 17.47 percentage points lower than the overall turnout of 48.80 percent and represented a 14.12-point fall from the previous Upper House election in 2016, the first national election after the minimum voting age was lowered from 20 to 18.

The preliminary survey, which covered 188 of 47,044 voting districts across Japan, found that 3,733 out of 11,914 voters age 18 and 19 voted in the election.

Ballots were cast by 34.68 percent of 18-year-olds and 28.05 percent of 19-year-olds. Turnout was higher for women than men in both age groups.

