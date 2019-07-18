National

Dozens injured in fire at Kyoto anime studio; man being questioned by police

Kyodo

KYOTO - Nearly 40 people were injured as a fire broke out at an animation studio in Kyoto on Thursday morning, and police are questioning a man who said he sprayed liquid at the site, according to the police and rescuers.

One person went into cardiac arrest.

About 10 people are in critical conditions, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co., a company known for producing popular TV animation series “K-On!” and “Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuutsu” (“The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya”).

The man, believed to be in his 40s, has been taken to a hospital for injuries.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The logo and name, Johnny & Associates, is seen on a building in central Tokyo on Wednesday.
Commission warns top talent agency about apparent pressure on broadcasters over ex-SMAP members
Johnny & Associates Inc., one of the most powerful talent agencies in Japan, is suspected of having pressured commercial broadcasting television stations to stop inviting three former members o...
Natsuko Imamura (right) won the Akutagawa Prize while Masumi Oshima was awarded the Naoki Prize.
Two women named for Japan's Akutagawa, Naoki literary awards
Two female novelists were selected Wednesday to receive Japan's prestigious Akutagawa and Naoki literary awards for their works, one of which depicts stalker-like behavior by a woman and the oth...
The Henoko coastal district of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, is seen before landfill work began last December to build a relocation facility for the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.
Okinawa files another lawsuit over U.S. base landfill work
The Okinawa Prefectural Government on Wednesday filed another lawsuit against the central government as it seeks to halt the ongoing landfill work for the relocation of a U.S. air base within th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Smoke billows from a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co. in Kyoto on Thursday morning. | KYODO

, , , ,