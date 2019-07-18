Dozens injured in fire at Kyoto anime studio; man being questioned by police

Nearly 40 people were injured as a fire broke out at an animation studio in Kyoto on Thursday morning, and police are questioning a man who said he sprayed liquid at the site, according to the police and rescuers.

One person went into cardiac arrest.

About 10 people are in critical conditions, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co., a company known for producing popular TV animation series “K-On!” and “Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuutsu” (“The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya”).

The man, believed to be in his 40s, has been taken to a hospital for injuries.