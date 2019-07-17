Business

Tokyo DisneySea's new flight simulator attraction to open next week

Kyodo, JIJI

CHIBA - Tokyo DisneySea will launch a new flight simulator attraction Tuesday that promises to make visitors feel as if they are soaring over famous landmarks such as the Great Wall of China and the Egyptian pyramids.

The indoor attraction takes guests, seated in an airplane-like vehicle, on a virtual journey shown on a huge screen while they take in the breezes and scents that match the various landscapes.

The five-minute ride, called “Soaring: Fantastic Flight” will also swoop over natural wonders such as the African savannah and tropical seas. The ride tilts and shakes to make those on board feel like they are actually flying.

The new attraction was unveiled to the media on Wednesday ahead of the launch.

Although similar rides exist at other Disney theme parks, the attraction at Tokyo DisneySea will “feature new scenes and visuals for an experience exclusive to the park in Japan,” including the view from the skies of Tokyo, according to the operator Oriental Land Co.

Tokyo DisneySea invested some ¥18 billion to build the new attraction, which is based on Soarin’ Around the World, a popular flight-themed attraction at overseas Disney parks.

A new stage show titled Song of Mirage will also run from Tuesday. It features a live performance by Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends. The characters go on an adventure, with projection mapping depicting a journey to a legendary city.

Separately, Oriental Land said Tuesday that it will launch on July 23 a service allowing visitors to obtain Fastpass tickets with their smartphones.

People with a Fastpass can ride attractions at a designated time without waiting in long lines. The online version of Fastpass can be obtained anywhere within the Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks.

To get a Fastpass ticket, visitors need to scan the QR code printed on their admission tickets. When they pick an attraction, a Fastpass ticket for that attraction will be on their phones.

Fastpass tickets will be available for 18 attractions at the theme parks. Currently, customers need to get a Fastpass ticket at machines near each attraction.

The passes will continue to be issued through the machines.

Tokyo DisneySea is part of Tokyo Disney Resort and is located in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture.

A screenshot of Tokyo DisneySea's new attraction called "Soaring: Fantastic Flight". | ©DISNEY / VIA KYODO

