School-related matters led to more suicides last year among youths aged between 10 and 19 years old than any other issue, the government said Tuesday in its annual white paper. | KYODO

National / Social Issues

School matters No. 1 issue behind youth suicides in 2018, Japanese government white paper finds

Kyodo

School-related matters led to more suicides last year among youth aged between 10 and 19 than any other issue, the government said Tuesday in its annual paper on the topic.

Of 568 people in that age bracket who took their lives last year, 188 were attributed to school-related issues, followed by health problems at 119 and family issues at 116, according to the 2019 white paper on suicide prevention measures.

The results, which included cases of multiple identified motives as written in suicide notes or elsewhere, underscores that school affairs play a key role in the lives of young people.

While the overall number of suicides in Japan fell for the ninth consecutive year to 20,840 in 2018, the figure for those in the 10-19-year-old age bracket has been roughly flat since 1998.

In the paper, the government said it is necessary to verify the effects of suicide prevention steps and review them while closely monitoring the situation of the youth.

Among suicides in Japan by people of all ages, the most common motive was health-related, followed by economic and livelihood issues and family matters.

The rate of suicide per 100,000 people stood at 16.5 last year, the lowest since comparable data became available in 1978. Under comprehensive measures against suicides adopted in 2017, the government aims to reduce the rate to 13 or less by 2026.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Laser mapping displays a message outside the observation deck of Tokyo Skytree on Sunday. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will open on July 24 next year.
Large-scale test to cut passenger, vehicle congestion during 2020 Games to be carried out from ne...
A large-scale trial to relieve the traffic congestion expected during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will kick off next Monday, about a year before the quadrennial sporting events b...
The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. logo
Lawyers in wartime labor case to pursue sale of seized Mitsubishi Heavy assets in South Korea
Lawyers for South Korean plaintiffs who won a case against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. over wartime forced labor said Tuesday that they will soon ask a court to authorize sale of the Japanese ...
Police investigate a home where a where a 17-year-old high school student was stabbed in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, by a suspected intruder Tuesday.
Police hunt for suspect after boy, 17, stabbed at Saitama home
A 17-year-old male high school student was stabbed early Tuesday at his home in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, by a suspected intruder, police said. The boy sustained wounds to his neck and other p...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

School-related matters led to more suicides last year among youths aged between 10 and 19 years old than any other issue, the government said Tuesday in its annual white paper. | KYODO

, , ,