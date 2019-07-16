Princess Mako pays courtesy call on Bolivian President Evo Morales

Princess Mako paid a courtesy call on Bolivian President Evo Morales at the presidential palace in La Paz on Monday.

At a luncheon hosted by Morales, Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, said she is very pleased to visit Bolivia as this year marks the 120th anniversary of the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the country.

“I wish the bilateral relationship will be amicable for a long time,” said the princess, who was on an official tour of Bolivia after visiting Peru.

Morales repeatedly thanked Japan for forgiving a large amount of Bolivian debt in the past and continuing to provide economic cooperation afterward. “I’d like to express my gratitude for contributing to Bolivia’s prosperity,” he said.

Later on Monday, Princess Mako rode the urban aerial cable car transit system used by local people in La Paz to get around the city, parts of which are built between mountain ridges.

She also went to a Japanese garden in the city to give encouragement to volunteers with the Japan International Cooperation Agency.