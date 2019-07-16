Jumpei Yasuda, a freelance journalist, is interviewed on June 3 in Tokyo. | KYODO

National

Ex-captive Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda denied passport by Foreign Ministry

Kyodo

Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who returned home last year after more than three years of captivity in Syria, said Tuesday the government has denied him a new passport, effectively preventing him from traveling overseas.

The Foreign Ministry notified him on July 10 that it based its decision on a passport law stipulating the government may not issue a passport to a person if a destination country denies that person entry. Yasuda has been banned for five years from entering Turkey, from where he was deported back to Japan upon his release.

Yasuda said he has no plans to travel to Turkey and is considering filing an appeal or a lawsuit.

“I believe that restricting overseas travel itself because one country has denied you entry is (an overly) broad interpretation of the law,” he said.

Yasuda says his passport was stolen when he became a captive of a militant group in June 2015 after entering Syria to report on the Islamic State.

He applied for a new passport in January after returning to Japan. Asked in April by the ministry to submit his travel plans, he told them he and his family wanted to go to India in May and Europe in June. Turkey was not included.

It usually takes about a week for a person to receive a passport after submitting an application.

The Foreign Ministry said it cannot comment on individual passport applications.

In 2004, Yasuda was held by an armed group in Iraq while covering the conflict in that country, but he was released unhurt along with another Japanese man three days later.

In the years since, Yasuda has continued to cover the Middle East. A native of Iruma, Saitama Prefecture, he started his career in journalism in 1997 as a reporter for the Shinano Mainichi Shimbun, a local newspaper in central Japan, and went freelance in 2003.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Police investigate a home where a where a 17-year-old high school student was stabbed in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, by a suspected intruder Tuesday.
Police hunt for suspect after boy, 17, stabbed at Saitama home
A 17-year-old male high school student was stabbed early Tuesday at his home in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, by a suspected intruder, police said. The boy sustained wounds to his neck and ...
Tezuka Osamu Shop & Cafe in Tokyo is seen July 4, a day before its grand opening. The shop features characters created by the legendary manga author.
Store featuring 'Astro Boy' creator Osamu Tezuka's manga characters opens in Tokyo
A store themed around the work of "Astro Boy" manga artist Osamu Tezuka opened earlier this month in Tokyo's Asakusa district, putting an array of available products on display, from traditional...
Emperor Emeritus Akihito, alongside Empress Emerita Michiko, waves to the crowd after arriving at Kyoto Station on June 11.
Emperor Emeritus Akihito suffers bout of cerebral anemia due to fatigue from regular checkup
Emperor Emeritus Akihito suffered a bout of severe cerebral anemia last week, Imperial Household Agency officials said Tuesday. The 85-year-old former emperor's anemia on Thursday is bel...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Jumpei Yasuda, a freelance journalist, is interviewed on June 3 in Tokyo. | KYODO

, ,