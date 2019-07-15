Large-scale test to cut passenger, vehicle congestion during 2020 Games to be carried out from next week

A large-scale trial to relieve traffic congestion expected during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will kick off next Monday, about a year before the quadrennial sporting events begin.

The test will involve staggered commuting and teleworking by central and Tokyo Metropolitan Government personnel, while private companies have been asked to join as well. In addition, traffic controls will be introduced on several roads, including the Metropolitan Expressway network.

Authorities will review the test results to consider whether additional measures will be needed, officials said.

During the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, arrivals of athletes and other people related to the events as well as spectators are expected to cause heavy congestion in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Twice as much traffic is expected to use the Metropolitan Expressway while the event is on, creating a challenge for authorities to support the smooth transportation of people related to the Olympics and Paralympics without undermining corporate activities.

The Tokyo Games organizing committee aims to reduce traffic during the events by 10 percent on local roads and up to 30 percent on expressways.

In the coming trial, the metropolitan government will designate 20 weekdays between July 22 and Aug. 2 and Aug. 19 to Aug. 30 as an intensive period, during which about 10,000 workers at the head office will not show up at the office or will use staggered working hours.

Also, in a bid to reduce congestion on trains and buses, metropolitan government personnel heading to their offices will not use these forms of transport between 8-10 a.m.

On July 24, one year before the opening of the Olympics, as well as three Fridays when large volumes of traffic are expected — July 26, Aug. 2 and Aug. 23 — about 2,800 personnel will be involved in teleworking. With other workers taking leave, the number of workers who go to the office on those four days will be reduced to about one-third of the usual number.

In the central government, 10 percent of its staff will be teleworking between July 22 and Aug. 2.

On expressways, including the Metropolitan Expressway, four interchanges, including ones near the athlete’s village, will be closed on July 24 and 26. At some locations, the number of usable lanes will be reduced.

In the private sector, about 1,900 companies, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Ajinomoto Co., had promised to cooperate in the trial as of Friday. They will curb commuting by employees and change product delivery dates and routes.

On how much traffic congestion will actually be eased by all these measures, a senior official of the metropolitan government said, “We will never know unless we try.”

The central government and others plan to examine the results of the trial and look at additional measures, including a proposed ¥1,000 surcharge on private vehicles traveling on expressways, the officials said.