Man who injured Kumamoto cops while fleeing drug raid surrenders in Fukuoka

A Kumamoto man who was wanted for injuring several police officers by car during a drug raid on his home earlier this week was arrested Sunday after turning himself in.

The police put Hisato Fujiki, 43, on the wanted list for allegedly obstructing official duties after the vehicular incident Tuesday in the city of Kumamoto.

Fujiki was formerly a secretary to a Lower House politician, according to sources.

Fujiki fled by SUV when six officers searched his house on suspicion he had violated the stimulants control law. Three were slightly injured when they were dragged several meters while trying to stop him, according to the police.

He surrendered in neighboring Fukuoka Prefecture, they said.