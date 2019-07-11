National / Crime & Legal

Ex-pop idol Mayu Tomita files ¥76 million lawsuit against Tokyo Metropolitan Government and attacker

JIJI, Kyodo

Mayu Tomita, a former pop idol who was seriously injured during an attack by an obsessed fan before giving a live music performance about three years ago, filed a damages lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday against the Tokyo Metropolitan Government as well as the attacker.

In the lawsuit, Tomita and her mother claimed that the Metropolitan Police Department “failed to take necessary steps to protect” her even though she had told them of “imminent danger,” including threats against her life. They are demanding a total of some ¥76 million in damages from the metropolitan government and the convicted attacker, Tomohiro Iwazaki, 30.

In May 2016, Tomita, then a university student and singer, was stabbed in the neck, chest and other parts of the body by Iwazaki near the entrance to a building where she was scheduled to perform in Koganei, western Tokyo.

Tomita was left unconscious and in critical condition following the attack. Iwazaki was sentenced to 14½ years in prison.

According to the complaint, she consulted with the MPD’s Musashino Police Station over concerns about Iwazaki’s stalking before the incident, including posts on Twitter and his blog that said he wanted to “kill her.” But the police did not take any measures to protect her, the complaint said.

“I hope this (upcoming) trial will help prevent similar incidents,” Tomita said in a note disclosed at a news conference. She is still suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, her lawyers said.

“I regret trusting the police,” Tomita’s mother said at the same news conference.

The police have already admitted that they should have responded promptly to prevent the attack.

“We take seriously the fact that we were unable to prevent the incident despite being asked for support,” an official of the police department said. “We are working as one to prevent similar incidents.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Researchers and employees of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency monitor progress after making a final go decision for Hayabusa2's descent at the mission control room in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday.
Japan's Hayabusa2 probe makes second touchdown on distant asteroid
In its final planned touchdown, the Hayabusa2 probe landed successfully Thursday on a distant asteroid as part of a mission to collect samples that could shed light on the evolution of the solar...
The Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous oil tanker burns in the Gulf of Oman on June 13 after an attack.
Japan to consider options if U.S. seeks cooperation on Middle East threats
Japan will consider its options if the United States seeks cooperation in safeguarding commercial shipping in the Middle East following recent attacks on oil tankers in the area, officials said Wed...
A killer whale jumps out of the water in the sea near Rausu, Hokkaido, on July 1.
In Japan, the business of watching whales is far larger than the business of hunting them
People packed the decks of the whale-watching boat, screaming in joy as a pod of orcas put on a show: splashing tails at each other, rolling over and leaping out of the water. In Kushiro, just 1...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lawyers for Mayu Tomita hold a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO

, , , , ,