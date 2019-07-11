Business / Corporate

Nintendo schedules Switch Lite rollout for Sept. 20 ahead of holiday shopping season

JIJI, AFP-JIJI

KYOTO/TOKYO - Nintendo Co. has announced that a scaled back, cheaper version of its successful Switch game console will be released on Sept. 20 ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The Nintendo Switch Lite will be a handheld device that can’t be connected to TV sets, unlike the larger Switch, the company said Wednesday.

The controller of the spin-off product is integrated with the device, whereas the existing Switch has detachable controllers. It will be small enough to fit in the pocket of an adult’s jacket.

The suggested retail price for the Switch Lite is ¥19,980 excluding tax, compared with ¥29,980 for the Switch. The new device comes in three colors — yellow, gray and turquoise.

“Adding Nintendo Switch Lite to the lineup gives gamers more colour and price point options,” Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser said in a statement.

“Now consumers can choose the system that best suits how they like to play their favourite Nintendo Switch games.”

The new device will be able to play most Switch games but with fewer features, Nintendo added.

The original Switch has enjoyed huge popularity, helped by innovative, family-friendly software titles.

Nintendo, the creator of Super Mario and Pokemon, is aiming to roll out the flagship model to China via Tencent to further boost its global reach.

The Nintendo Switch Lite, a smaller version of the popular Nintendo Switch video game console, will hit store shelves on Sept. 20. | KYODO

