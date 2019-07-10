Archaeologists take part in excavation work after they discovered what they believe to be the burial site of French Gen. Charles Etienne Gudin in a park in Smolensk, Russia, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on Tuesday. | SMOLENSK NEWSPAPER 'RABOCHY-PUT.RU' / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

World

Remains of one of Napoleon's 1812 generals believed found in Russian park

Reuters

MOSCOW - More than 200 years after he died of his battlefield wounds in Russia, archaeologists believe they have found the remains of one of Napoleon Bonaparte’s favorite generals buried in a park beneath the foundations of a dance floor.

Gen. Charles Etienne Gudin, whose name is inscribed on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, died aged 44 on Aug. 22, 1812, after being hit by a cannon ball during Napoleon’s unsuccessful invasion of Russia.

Gudin was personally known to and respected by Napoleon, and after his death his heart was cut out and carried to Paris to be placed in a chapel in the French capital’s Pere Lachaise cemetery.

A bust of his likeness resides in the Palace of Versailles, and a Paris street bears his name.

A team of French and Russian archaeologists say they discovered what they believe to be Gudin’s missing remains on July 6 during a dig in the Russian city of Smolensk, 400 km (250 miles) west of Moscow.

Records from the period indicate that Gudin’s battlefield injuries meant he had to have his left leg amputated and also suffered damage to his right leg.

Archaeologists say the remains, which they found in a coffin, are consistent with those injuries and believe “with a high degree of probability” that they have found the aristocrat and veteran of both the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic wars.

French historian and archaeologist Pierre Malinovsky, who played a central role in the discovery, has hailed the find as the culmination of a long search.

“It’s a historic moment not only for me but for I think for our two countries,” Malinovsky told Smolensk newspaper Rabochy Put (Worker’s Journey), saying Napoleon had personally known Gudin since his childhood.

“Napoleon was one of the last people to see him alive which is very important, and he’s the first general from the Napoleonic period that we have found.”

The Russian military-historical society, which was also involved in the dig, said the find, if confirmed, would be a sensation. “It’s possible that we’ll have to identify the remains with the aid of a DNA test which could take from several months to a year,” it said.

“The general’s descendants are following the news.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People wait to enter the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to sit in overflow rooms to hear arguments in New Orleans Tuesday. The court will hear arguments on whether Congress effectively invalidated former President Barack Obama's entire signature health care law when it zeroed out the tax imposed on those who chose not to buy insurance.
Obamacare's future in play as U.S. appeals court weighs its constitutionality
The future of Obamacare could be at stake on Tuesday when a group of Democratic-led states and the House of Representatives urge a federal appeals court to overturn a Texas judge's ruling that the ...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar (not pictured), in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Tuesday.
Trump defends labor chief but will look 'very closely' into Jeffrey Epstein plea deal
A parade of presidential contenders and other top Democrats demanded Tuesday that President Donald Trump's labor secretary quit because he helped craft a secret 2008 plea deal that let a wealthy fi...
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks on the Senate floor Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. Schumer and a growing collection of congressional Democrats say President Donald Trump's labor secretary should quit. Alexander Acosta was a federal prosecutor in 2008 when he was involved in a plea deal that let billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein escape prison time for alleged sex crimes.
Democrat calls mount for ouster of Trump labor secretary who gave serial sexual predator 'a sweet...
Democratic Party leaders called on Tuesday for the resignation of President Donald Trump's secretary of labor over a secret plea deal he made a decade ago with a wealthy hedge fund manager accused ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Archaeologists take part in excavation work after they discovered what they believe to be the burial site of French Gen. Charles Etienne Gudin in a park in Smolensk, Russia, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on Tuesday. | SMOLENSK NEWSPAPER 'RABOCHY-PUT.RU' / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,