Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar higher above ¥108.90 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was higher above ¥108.90 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday, helped by buybacks.

At 5.p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.95, up from ¥108.81-82 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1215, up from $1.1207-1208, and at ¥122.19-20, up from ¥121.96.

The dollar traded around ¥108.90 in the early morning, carrying over its strength from overnight trading overseas, where the greenback moved on a solid tone supported by a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates, traders said.

The dollar rose to levels close to ¥109 on real demand-backed purchases in midmorning trading, but selling on a rally capped its upside around the level, traders said.

After slipping below ¥108.90 in the afternoon, the dollar approached ¥109 again in late trading, aided by repurchases, traders said.

The dollar’s downside was supported by “somewhat reduced expectations for a U.S. interest rate cut after the release of a strong U.S. government jobs report” for June, a bank official said.

Profit-taking emerged when the dollar approached ¥109, a currency broker said.

A wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of closely watched congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday, a trust bank official said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

South Korean students shout slogans as they march to denounce the Japanese government's decision to impose some restrictions on exports, near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday.
Japan, 'surprised' by South Korean response to export control, accuses Seoul of trying to make th...
The government was taken aback by the strong reaction from South Korea to its decision to tighten export controls on some chemicals to the country, a senior Japanese foreign ministry official said,...
Bank of Yokohama President Yasuyoshi Oya (left) and Chiba Bank President Hidetoshi Sakuma shake hands at a news conference Wednesday in Tokyo.
Two of Japan's largest regional banks agree to business partnership
The Bank of Yokohama and Chiba Bank, two of the country's top regional banks, said Wednesday they have agreed to a business tie-up in a move that could trigger further realignment in the industry. ...
Image Not Available
U.S. says Huawei still blacklisted, except when it's not
The U.S. said it would grant licenses allowing companies to export goods to Huawei Technologies Co. but won't remove the Chinese technology giant from an export blacklist, as talks between the worl...

, , , ,