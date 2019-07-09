Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in the Gion district of Kyoto on Monday night. | KYODO

National

Fire breaks out at restaurant in Kyoto's Gion geisha district

Kyodo

A fire broke out Monday at a restaurant in an area of Kyoto popular with tourists, engulfing several neighboring buildings, police said.

The fire occurred at around 9:15 p.m. at a restaurant on the main street of the Gion geisha district, where there are numerous traditional wooden merchant houses. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

There were many foreign tourists and geisha in the district at the time. The street was temporarily closed due to the fire, which was brought under control after about 3½ hours.

A 20-year-old woman who works at a neighboring sushi restaurant said the adjacent Japanese restaurant had filled with smoke before she left the building and her eyes stung.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his office in Tokyo on Tuesday.
In 'rare' move, Abe says government won't appeal damages awarded to leprosy patients' kin
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that the government will not file an appeal against a recent court ruling in Kumamoto awarding damages to former leprosy patients' kin. "We have decided no...
Sumire Nakamura, who in April became at age 10 the youngest professional go player, plays a match Monday. She claimed her first career win the same day.
Japan's youngest pro go player, Sumire Nakamura, claims first win
Elementary schoolgirl Sumire Nakamura, who in April became the youngest professional go player, has claimed her first career win. Nakamura, at the age of 10 years and 4 months, became on Monday ...
The Consumer Affairs Agency has offices in this private building in central Tokyo.
Japanese Consumer Affairs Agency won't be relocating to Tokushima
The government will shelve a plan to relocate all of the functions of the Consumer Affairs Agency to Tokushima Prefecture, according to informed sources. After accepting a proposal from ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in the Gion district of Kyoto on Monday night. | KYODO

, ,