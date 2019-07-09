Abe government will not appeal damages awarded to leprosy patients' kin

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday the government will not file an appeal against a recent court ruling in Kumamoto awarding damages to former leprosy patients’ kin.

“We decided not to appeal,” Abe told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.

“We must not prolong the suffering of family members any longer,” he said.

In late June, the Kumamoto District Court ruled in favor of 541 plaintiffs, awarding a total of about ¥370 million in damages. It was the first ruling awarding compensation to family members of patients for having suffered discrimination in the form of isolation in sanatoriums under the government’s decades-long segregation policy.