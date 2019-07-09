Customers show off their new Switch game consoles purchased at a store in the city of Osaka in March 2017. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Nintendo may move some Switch console production from China

JIJI

KYOTO - Nintendo Co. is considering partially relocating the production of its Nintendo Switch video game console in China to Vietnam this summer, officials said Tuesday.

The game maker apparently aims to diversify business risks amid lingering concerns that the United States may expand its tariffs on Chinese products to include game consoles, the officials said.

Nintendo outsources the production of the Switch console mainly to electronics manufacturing service providers. Almost all are currently made in China.

Nintendo has been considering shifting its Switch production for a few years. Precautions against possible additional U.S. tariffs are not the only purpose of the envisaged relocation, a public relations official said.

The company is expected to keep its global Switch sales target for the 2019 business year unchanged at 18 million units.

The proposed fourth round of U.S. additional tariffs against China include game consoles. The United States stopped short of implementing them as President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a trade war truce in their talks late last month.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Nikkei rises modestly as yen falls ahead of Fed chief's testimony
The Nikkei 225 average closed modestly higher Tuesday, helped by the yen falling before closely watched congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week. The benc...
Okinawa tourism officials display bottles of awamori, a rice-based distilled spirit, in the Japanese Embassy in London in November 2016.
Okinawa town adopts directive to promote awamori rice-based spirit
A town assembly in Okinawa Prefecture on Tuesday unanimously adopted a directive to promote toasting with awamori, a rice-based distilled spirit, as part of efforts to revitalize the local...
A motorbike taxi driver waits for a passenger in Jakarta on May 10. Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and trading house Mitsubishi Corp. say they are investing in Indonesian ride-hailing giant Gojek.
Mitsubishi Motors to invest in Indonesian ride-hailing giant Gojek
Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and trading house Mitsubishi Corp. are investing in Indonesian ride-hailing giant Gojek. The total investment amount has not been disclosed but is believed to be in the n...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Customers show off their new Switch game consoles purchased at a store in the city of Osaka in March 2017. | KYODO

, , , , ,