National / History

Report documenting how Japan used chemical weapons during Second Sino-Japanese War found for first time

Kyodo

The existence of a detailed report documenting how chemical weapons were used by the Imperial Japanese Army in China has been confirmed for the first time, a Japanese historian said Sunday.

The official report, compiled by a frontline poison gas battalion posted in northern China, recorded that the unit used munitions containing a blister agent and a sternutatory agent in 1939 during the Second Sino-Japanese War, according to historian Seiya Matsuno.

The blister agent inflamed the skin and mucous membranes, and the sternutatory agent caused extreme pain in the respiratory system.

Matsuno said it was the first discovery of a report in which the army itself detailed the use of poison gases.

Although the Imperial Japanese Army systematically destroyed all records of the war after its defeat, the discovered report may have been kept personally by a member of the army.

“Revealing what happened on the battlefield during the Sino-Japanese War is just the tip of the iceberg. We must investigate the truth in order to learn from it and prevent this tragic history from repeating itself,” Matsuno said.

The report — which includes around 100 pages describing the war, records of shelling and copies of orders to use poison gas munitions — details the battle strategy carried out in the mountain ranges of Shanxi Province in July 1939, two years after war broke out between the two countries.

According to the document, the battalion mapped out plans to use “yellow” shells, containing the blister agent, and “red” shells, containing the sternutatory agent, after receiving orders from their superiors.

During the battle on July 6, the Japanese army fired 31 red shells at a Chinese army position equipped with machine guns, according to the report. It did the same on July 17, firing 60 red shells and 28 yellow shells to provide backup to infantry. The following day, the Japanese fired 140 red shells and 20 yellow shells, the report showed.

The document indicated that after an analysis of the Chinese forces’ strength, the use of red shells was considered necessary to shake the enemy from its secure base in the mountains. The yellow shells were rated as “extremely effective,” in what Matsuno claims is the first confirmed record of Japanese ground forces using a weapon containing the blister agent in China.

“The army was well aware it was violating international law. It probably chose the location deep in the province’s mountains to use blister agent for the first time because it thought it would be harder to expose,” Matsuno said.

The use of chemical weapons was prohibited before the Second Sino-Japanese War under the 1907 Hague Convention on land warfare, which Japan ratified.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano attend a debate session with other party leaders at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Wednesday ahead of the July 21 Upper House election.
Abe calls for constitutional amendment proposals to be debated in Diet
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday demanded that the Diet discuss his Liberal Democratic Party's proposals for constitutional amendments. The LDP's proposals include defining the roles of the S...
Ikuo Tsunematsu, who runs a museum dedicated to the late novelist Natsume Soseki, speaks at an event for the museum's reopening on May 8.
Museum chronicling novelist Natsume Soseki's life in U.K. begins new chapter
A museum dedicated to novelist Natsume Soseki (1867-1916) that closed in 2016 has reopened in a new location in southeast England. Previously in south London, at the site of Soseki's lodgings du...
Japanese tourists listen to a guide at the Sakhalin Regional Museum in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk in Russia in June 2017. The number of Japanese visitors to Russia's Far East has surged in recent years.
Japanese visitors to Russian Far East surge as electronic visa program eases entry
The number of Japanese visitors to the Russian Far East, including Vladivostok, is surging two years after Moscow introduced an electronic visa system for trips to the region. The annual number ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An official battle record compiled by the Imperial Japanese Army shows it used 231 "red" shells and 48 "yellow" shells, references to two types of chemical weapons, in 1939 in China. Historian Seiya Matsuno says this is the first official document that has been discovered reporting on the use of such weapons by the army. | SEIYA MATSUNO / VIA KYODO An official report compiled by a unit of the Imperial Japanese Army in 1939 reads that the effects of "yellow" shells, a chemical weapon containing a blister agent, was considered to be "enormous." Historian Seiya Matsuno says this is the first official document to be discovered showing the use of such weapons by the army. | SEIYA MATSUNO / VIA KYODO

, , , ,