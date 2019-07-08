Two men were killed after this warehouse became engulfed in flames on Saturday night in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture. | KYODO

National

Death toll rises to two in Osaka warehouse fire

Kyodo

OSAKA - The death toll from a warehouse fire in Osaka Prefecture has risen to two, as a man who had been hospitalized with serious injuries died Monday, local police said.

Jun Yamanishi, 36, is the latest victim of the fire at a warehouse in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture. The other victim is believed to be a man in his 20s who has been unaccounted for since the fire broke out Saturday evening.

Yamanishi’s 13-year-old son and a man in his 50s were also seriously wounded in the incident, in which witnesses reported hearing a large blast, according to the police.

The four were removing gas from spray cans inside the warehouse, which belongs to an industrial waste treatment company, and the police suspect the gas somehow caught fire.

