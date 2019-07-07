The week ahead for July 8 to July 14

Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for May. April data showed an increase for three months running in the orders, seen as a leading indicator of capital expenditure.
Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for May amid shrinking exports affected by China’s slowing economic growth. Japan has had a current account surplus for 58 months straight.
Cabinet Office to release monthly economy watchers survey for June.
Tuesday
Princess Mako, eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, to visit Peru and Bolivia through July 22.
Wednesday
Bank of Japan to release preliminary corporate goods price index for June.
Fukuoka High Court to rule on local resident’s appeal against lower court decision rejecting injunction on restart of reactors Nos. 3 and 4 at Kyushu Electric’s Genkai nuclear plant in Saga Prefecture.
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to reveal Japanese population data. Last year was the ninth year of decline in the number of citizen residents and saw the fastest annual drop as the country faces a rapidly aging society.
Thursday
Trial to start at Tokyo District Court for Junnosuke Taguchi, former member of Japanese all-male idol group Kat-tun who has been charged with possessing marijuana.
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to land space probe Hayabusa2 on asteroid Ryugu for second time to collect underground samples from crater it made in April. If successful, it will be the first in the world to collect samples unexposed to the sun or cosmic radiation.
Supreme Court to rule on appeal by Kosei Homi who has been sentenced to death for killing five people in Yamaguchi Prefecture in 2013.
Friday
Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star Games series, Game 1 to be held at Tokyo Dome.
World Boxing Association Middleweight title bout between Ryota Murata (Japan) and Rob Brant (United States) to be held at Edion Arena in Osaka.
World Boxing Council Light Flyweight title bout between Ken Shiro (Japan) and Jonathan Taconing (Philippines) to be held at Edion Arena in Osaka.
2019 World Aquatics Championships to be held in Gwangju, South Korea, through July 28.
Saturday
No major events.
Sunday
Last Sunday before Upper House election on July 21 as voters consider economic policies, constitutional revision and viability of pension system.
British Grand Prix Formula One race to be held at Silverstone. Honda won its first race as an engine manufacturer in the category in 13 years a week ago in Austria.