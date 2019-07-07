National / Politics

Abe calls for constitutional amendments proposals to be debated in Diet

JIJI

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday demanded that the Diet discuss his Liberal Democratic Party’s proposals for constitutional amendments.

The LDP’s proposals include defining the roles of the Self-Defense Forces in the Constitution’s war-renouncing Article 9.

Political parties should put forward their own proposals for constitutional amendments and discuss them, Abe, who is also LDP president, said in a televised debate among party leaders. “A final decision (on whether to amend the Constitution) will be made by the people,” he said.

Leaders from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People, both opposition parties, sought to first discuss tighter regulations on television commercials for national referendums on possible constitutional amendments.

Regulations on TV commercials under the current national referendum law have major flaws, but the ruling coalition has refused to discuss them, CDPJ leader Yukio Edano said. DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki said his party’s proposals for referendum law revisions should be discussed early.

Japanese Communist Party leader Kazuo Shii said every opinion poll shows that only a minority of people see the need to amend the Constitution.

Shii said he is concerned that the second paragraph of Article 9, which bans Japan from possessing any war potential, will become virtually ineffective if a new paragraph is added to authorize the SDF.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, reiterated his party’s cautious stance toward constitutional amendments. “The people’s interest is not high,” he said, stressing the need to deepen public understanding of the matter.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A team of rowers paddle a canoe, designed to replicate one used during a hypothetical human migration from Taiwan to Okinawa about 30,000 years ago, off Taiwan on Sunday afternoon.
Canoeists begin another attempt to replicate ancient sea migration between Taiwan and Japan
Museums in Taiwan and Japan on Sunday launched a third attempt to replicate a hypothetical human migration from Taiwan to Okinawa about 30,000 years ago. The voyage in a dugout canoe is one of m...
A police car is parked Sunday in front of a confectionery shop in Tokyo’s Arakawa Ward where the body of an 18-year-old female college student was found in a refrigerator.
Dad hangs self after daughter's body is found in store fridge in Tokyo
The body of Ibuki Kizu, an 18-year-old female university student, was found Sunday in a confectionery shop run by her father, Hideki, in Tokyo's Arakawa Ward, police said. Kizu's body was found ...
Minami Sakamoto, 31, a Tokyo-based photographer who got her start shooting in Shinjuku's cabaret clubs, carries a small, well-worn film camera wherever she goes.
Film photography shows signs of revival among Japan's youth
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Perhaps that used to be true, back in a time when a single photograph could feed a starving nation like Dorothea Lange's "Migrant Mother," or condem...

, , , ,