National

Western Japan marks first anniversary of deadly mudslides and flooding that killed 275

Kyodo

HIROSHIMA - Memorial services were held Saturday to mark the first anniversary of flooding and mudslides triggered by torrential rains in western Japan that claimed the lives of 275 people.

The worst rain disaster in decades killed 137 people in Hiroshima Prefecture, 79 in Okayama Prefecture and 33 in Ehime Prefecture. More than 10,000 people are still living in temporary housing in the three hardest-hit regions.

“Those affected by the disaster remain worried about the possibility of another disaster and what the future holds for them. We will make full efforts at restoration,” Hiroshima Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki said at a memorial ceremony in Saka.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui said at a separate ceremony that his government will push ahead with polices to help people “live in safety.”

Kenjiro Katayama, who lost his mother and sister in the disaster, said at the ceremony it is important to continue to think about measures to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

“I’m determined to live positively for the rest of my life,” he said.

The Meteorological Agency issued emergency warnings about potential severe flooding and landslides, with evacuation orders or advisories issued for 4.72 million people at one point.

About 16,000 houses were damaged or destroyed in the three hardest-hit prefectures, while many of the victims — who were spread across 14 prefectures — were 60 or over.

“I want to return home but I fear what will happen if we have heavy rain again,” said a 71-year-old woman in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture.

More than 4,000 homes and buildings were flooded after a levee was breached in the Mabi area of the city.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Collector Fumiko Takakuwa (left, in white shirt), attends a ceremony for the handover of ancient artifacts at the National Museum in Phnom Penh on Friday. She has returned millennium-old Cambodian items, on a voluntary basis, that were displayed in her home for two decades.
Japanese collector returns ancient artifacts over 1,000 years old to Cambodia
Millennium-old Cambodian artifacts displayed in a Japanese collector's home for two decades have been returned to the Southeast Asian country's National Museum. The 85 artifacts are mostly small...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a debate with other party leaders at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc on track for solid victory in Upper House election: survey
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition ally, Komeito, are on track to secure another solid victory in the July 21 Upper House poll, with a Kyodo News survey showi...
The government has told the operator of Seven-Eleven stores that its mobile payment service is not secure enough after customers of the convenience store chain were allegedly defrauded through unauthorized access.
Government urges Seven-Eleven Japan to beef up security after 7pay mobile payment fraud
The industry ministry has told the operator of Seven-Eleven convenience stores that its mobile payment service is not secure enough after customers were allegedly defrauded through unauthorized ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Reiko Kurozumi, who lost her father in floods triggered by torrential rain in Mabi, Okayama Prefecture, observes a moment of silence Saturday for victims of the deadly flooding and mudslides that hit western Japan last July, on the first anniversary of the disaster. | KYODO

, , , ,