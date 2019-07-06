National / Crime & Legal

Kyoto police officer, former world judo champ, arrested for alleged pot possession

Kyodo

KYOTO - A police officer was arrested Friday for alleged marijuana possession at the home of family members in Osaka Prefecture, police said.

Wataru Umekita, a member of the Kyoto Prefectural Police, admitted to the charge, telling investigators that he possessed marijuana for his own use. A pipe for inhaling the drug was also found in his family’s home in Moriguchi.

According to the police, dried cannabis was found when they searched the home of his family in connection with a theft on the premises of the Kyoto Prefectural Police school. He was arrested on the spot.

Umekita, 23, was hired in April and won the world junior judo competition in 2014.

