National / Crime & Legal

Suspected knife attack by 14-year-old leaves fellow student, 13, dead in Saitama

Kyodo

SAITAMA - A male junior high school student in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, was fatally stabbed and his suspected assailant, a 14-year-old student, has been arrested, police said Saturday.

The suspect was held on suspicion of attempted murder after the victim was found on Friday close to the alleged attacker’s home with stab wounds to his upper body, police said.

The suspect has admitted to the stabbing and police found the knife believed to have been used in the attack.

The victim was taken unconscious to a hospital after a passerby called police around 4:50 p.m. Friday, saying a student was lying on a road in the city.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, speaks during a debate with other party leaders ahead of the Upper House election at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Japan's LDP-led ruling bloc on track for solid victory in Upper House election, survey shows
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition ally Komeito are on track to secure another solid victory in the July 21 Upper House poll, with a Kyodo News survey showing th...
The government has told the operator of Seven-Eleven in Japan that its mobile payment service is not secure enough after customers of the convenience store chain were allegedly defrauded through unauthorized access. It urged the company to submit preventive measures.
Government urges Seven-Eleven Japan to beef up security after 7pay mobile payment fraud
The industry ministry has told the operator of Seven-Eleven convenience stores in Japan its mobile payment service is not secure enough after customers were allegedly defrauded through unauthorized...
Image Not Available
Kyoto police officer, former world judo champ, arrested for alleged pot possession
A police officer was arrested Friday for alleged marijuana possession at the home of family members in Osaka Prefecture, police said. Wataru Umekita, a member of the Kyoto Prefectural Police, ad...

, ,