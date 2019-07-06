Suspected knife attack by 14-year-old leaves fellow student, 13, dead in Saitama

A male junior high school student in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, was fatally stabbed and his suspected assailant, a 14-year-old student, has been arrested, police said Saturday.

The suspect was held on suspicion of attempted murder after the victim was found on Friday close to the alleged attacker’s home with stab wounds to his upper body, police said.

The suspect has admitted to the stabbing and police found the knife believed to have been used in the attack.

The victim was taken unconscious to a hospital after a passerby called police around 4:50 p.m. Friday, saying a student was lying on a road in the city.