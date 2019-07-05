Malian migrant Souleyman Coulibaly, who was rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off Tunisia, lies on a bed at the Red Crescent center in the Tunisian coastal city of Zarzis on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

Charity says sailboat rescued 54 migrants off Libya

AFP-JIJI

ROME - A sailboat belonging to Italian charity Mediterranea has rescued 54 people including pregnant women and children in distress off the Libyan coast, the charity said on Thursday.

“All 54 survivors have been rescued and are now aboard,” Mediterranea, which is made up of left-wing activists, tweeted.

“Among them 11 women (three pregnant) and 4 children…. Happy to have rescued 54 lives from the hell of Libya. Now we need a safe port.”

Italy’s far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has tried to close Italian ports to migrant rescue vessels, swiftly tweeted that Mediterranea’s small sailboat the Alex should take those rescued to Tunisia.

“Otherwise we will activate all procedures to prevent Italy being a port of arrival for human traffickers,” Salvini said.

Italian authorities last week seized a vessel belonging to German aid group Sea-Watch and arrested its captain after it entered Lampedusa port in Sicily unauthorized with dozens of rescued migrants on board.

Mediterranea said earlier that the Alex was heading for a rubber boat in distress in Libya’s search and rescue area.

Italian authorities informed them that the area was the responsibility of the Libyan coast guard, which was sending vessels, Mediterranea said.

“But people must be rescued, not captured and deported back to Libya.”

“Libyan patrol boat arrived late, they first asked us to stop, then left the scene,” the collective tweeted.

Another makeshift vessel carrying 86 people across the Mediterranean from Libya sank off the Tunisian coast on Wednesday, with all but three of them believed drowned.

Libya, which has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that killed veteran dictator Moammar Gadhafi, has long been a major transit route for migrants, especially from sub-Saharan Africa, desperate to reach Europe.

On Tuesday night, 44 migrants were killed in an air strike on their detention center in a Tripoli suburb.

The U.N.’s special envoy on migration in the Mediterranean, Vincent Cochetel, has accused the EU of “blindness” on the plight of refugees and migrants in Libya and called for a rethink of the policy of returning migrants intercepted at sea to the war-torn country.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People hold signs that read "families belong together" in both English and Spanish during a vigil at Alice Hope Wilson Park in Brownsville, Texas, Sunday to advocate against the separation of migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border. Pregnant teens and teens with babies who are coming to the U.S. without their parents face perilous conditions, according to immigrant advocates and attorneys.
In U.S.-Mexico border crisis, pregnant teens are especially vulnerable
As tales of wretchedness and overcrowding in government border detention facilities abound, one group of migrants is particularly vulnerable: teen moms and pregnant girls without parents of thei...
Rep. Justin Amash listens to debate as the House Oversight and Reform Committee considers whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for failing to turn over subpoenaed documents, on Capitol Hill in Washington June 12. Amash, the only Republican in Congress to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said Thursday he is leaving the GOP.
Trump-impeachment advocate Michigan Rep. Justin Amash quitting Republican Party
Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, the only Republican in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, said Thursday he is leaving the GOP because he has become disen...
Pope Francis and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet on the occasion of their private audience at the Vatican Thursday.
Putin meets pope, Italian leaders on one-day visit to Rome
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Pope Francis for "substantive talks" at the Vatican Thursday, and thanked the pontiff for discussions on a range of topics, including Ukraine and the Catho...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Malian migrant Souleyman Coulibaly, who was rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off Tunisia, lies on a bed at the Red Crescent center in the Tunisian coastal city of Zarzis on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI Malian migrant Souleyman Coulibaly, who was rescued after the boat he was on capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Tunisia while on its way from Libya to Italy, is pictured at the Red Crescent center in the Tunisian coastal city of Zarzis on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,