Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar lifted by position-squaring purchases, topping ¥108 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar rose above ¥108 in Tokyo trading Friday, lifted by position-squaring purchases amid a growing wait-and-see mood before the U.S. Labor Department’s release of its employment report for June.

At 5.p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.05-05, up from ¥107.78-83 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1267-1267, down from $1.1283-1283, and at ¥121.74-75, up from ¥121.64-65.

After struggling for direction around ¥107.80 in the dearth of trading incentives due to the Fourth of July holiday in the United States, the dollar attracted midmorning buying for settlement purposes.

In the late afternoon, the greenback was pushed up further by “speculators’ purchases to square their dollar-short positions,” an official at a major securities firm said.

Market players “refrained from active transactions” to wait for the closely watched jobs report, due out later on Friday, a major Japanese bank official said.

“If the nonfarm payroll increase is slightly weaker than the market consensus of 150,000-160,000, it will be the best result for the dollar because U.S. interest rate hike expectations will be left intact,” the official noted.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Honda Motor Co.'s ultramini electric vehicle MC-β, which was used in a car-sharing experiment in Saitama between 2014 and 2016, is seen in 2014.
Honda unveils plan to develop ultramini electric vehicles with the elderly in mind
Honda Motor Co. on Thursday revealed a plan to develop ultramini electric vehicles that it hopes will become the go-to mode of transportation for the elderly and other people instead of conventiona...
Visitors stand at a Samsung Electronics shop in Seoul on Friday.
Samsung Electronics flags 56% fall in second-quarter operating profit
Samsung Electronics said Friday it expects operating profit to tumble 56 percent for the second quarter of this year in the face of a weakening chip market. The world's largest maker of smartpho...
Participants try out sake at a sake seminar in New York in February.
Taiwan to cut tariffs on sake and Japan farm and fishery products as it looks to join TPP
Taiwan is set to lower its tariffs on sake from Japan to 20 percent, from the current 40 percent, as early as August. Taiwan will also cut its tariffs on such Japanese farm and fishery products ...

,