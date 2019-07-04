Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar basically flat around ¥107.80 in Tokyo trading ahead of Independence Day holiday

JIJI

The dollar moved sideways around ¥107.80 in Tokyo trading Thursday as players refrained from tilting positions either way on the eve of the Fourth of July holiday in the United States.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.78-83, slightly firmer than ¥107.74-78 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1283-1283, up from $1.1277-1277, and at ¥121.64-65, up from ¥121.50-51.

The dollar briefly fell below ¥107.70 around midmorning on selling prompted by a drop in U.S. long-term interest rates. But there was no follow-through selling, traders said.

The greenback was stuck in a tight range in the afternoon, as “active buying was also absent in thin trading ahead of Independence Day,” an official at a major bank said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

New Chitose Airport is crowded with travelers on May 5 during the extended Golden Week holidays.
Consortium to enter talks with Japan land ministry on privately operating seven Hokkaido airports
A consortium of companies is to enter exclusive talks with the land ministry over operating New Chitose and six other airports in Hokkaido, the ministry said Wednesday. The move is part o...
A Boeing 737 Max 7, the newest version of Boeing's fastest-selling airplane, is displayed during a debut for employees and media of the new jet in Renton, Washington, last year. Boeing says it's providing $100 million over several years to help families and communities affected by two crashes of its 737 Max plane that killed 346 people. The company said Wednesday some of the money will go toward living expenses and to cover hardship suffered by the families of dead passengers.
Boeing to give $100 million 'initial investment' to 737 Max crash victims' families and commu...
Boeing announced Wednesday it would give $100 million to communities and families affected by two crashes involving its 737 Max planes that claimed 346 lives. Describing the sum as an...
Hong Nam-ki
South Korean minister warns of possible countermeasures to Japan's export curbs
South Korea's economic policy chief said Thursday he would not rule out direct countermeasures against Japan if Tokyo maintains restrictions on exports of high-tech materials to South Korean com...

, , , ,