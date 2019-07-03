Randy Gentry, an advance team member for Vice President Mike Pence, announces that Air Force II was returning to Washington, as a visit to the Granite Recovery Center was canceled in Salem, New Hampshire, Tuesday. | AP

U.S. vice president cancels trip, sparking speculation after report of 'emergency callback'

WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence abruptly canceled a trip to New Hampshire on Tuesday, sparking speculation over what was initially described as an “emergency.”

A representative of Pence told an audience in New Hampshire — where the vice president was scheduled to give a speech on drug addiction — that he had been “called back” to Washington.

“Air Force 2 was heading this way. There’s been an emergency callback. The vice president was asked to return to Washington,” said a Pence office representative, Randy Gentry, in a video posted online.

However, Pence spokeswoman Alyssa Farah quickly downplayed the incident, saying there was “no cause for alarm” and indicated that rather than being called back, the vice president had not left Washington in the first place.

“Something came up that required the @VP to remain in Washington, DC. It’s no cause for alarm. He looks forward to rescheduling the trip to New Hampshire very soon,” Farah tweeted.

“The @VP never left Washington, DC. There was no ’emergency callback.’ Something came up that required the VP to stay in DC. We’ll reschedule NH shortly.”

