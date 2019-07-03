Pakistani passengers and villagers gather after a remote-controlled bomb exploded on a railway line in Nasirabad in the province of Balochistan, some 311 km southeast of Quetta in March. The United States on Tuesday designated militants fighting Pakistani rule in Balochistan as terrorists after it carried out deadly attacks targeting Chinese interests. The State Department said it was classifying the Balochistan Liberation Army as a global terrorist group. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

U.S. brands Baloch militants in Pakistan as terrorists

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - The United States on Tuesday designated militants fighting Pakistani rule in Balochistan as terrorists after they carried out deadly attacks targeting Chinese interests.

The State Department said it was classifying the Balochistan Liberation Army as a global terrorist group, making it a crime for anyone in the United States to assist the militants and freezing any U.S. assets they may have.

The Balochistan Liberation Army “is an armed separatist group that targets security forces and civilians, mainly in ethnic Baloch areas of Pakistan,” the State Department said in its designation.

Pakistan has been fighting insurgents in the southwestern region since 2004, with the militants recently finding a new focus in rallying against China’s investment that is part of its major Belt and Road initiative.

The Balochistan Liberation Army has targeted China in Pakistan multiple times, including a brazen daylight attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi that killed four people in November.

In May, five people including a soldier were killed after gunmen stormed the only five-star hotel in Gwadar, the port city Pakistan is hoping to develop into a major commercial hub.

Claiming responsibility for the hotel attack, the Balochistan Liberation Army warned China to stop its “exploitative projects in Balochistan” and not to support the “genocide of Baloch people,” threatening further attacks.

Pakistan has been accused of widespread human rights violations in its crackdown in Balochistan.

Pakistan denies wrongdoing and accuses its historic rival India of fomenting the insurgency, an assertion scoffed at by New Delhi.

The U.S. designation of the group comes despite vocal concerns by Washington over the Belt and Road initiative, with Washington accusing China of imposing debt traps on developing nations.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A partial solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, Tuesday.
South Americans look to skies as total solar eclipse briefly brings back the night
Tens of thousands of tourists braced Tuesday for a rare total solar eclipse that was expected to turn day into night along a large swath of Latin America's southern cone, including much of Chile an...
An overcrowded area holding families at a Border Patrol station is seen in a still image from video in Weslaco, Texas, June 11and released as part of a report by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General on Tuesday.
'Ticking time bomb': U.S. auditor photos show detained migrants pleading for help
In one photo, one of 88 men in a cell meant for 41 presses a piece of cardboard against the window, with the word "help." In another, a man lowers his head and clasps his hands as if in prayer. And...
This photo taken last July in Bordeaux, France, shows lightning flashes illuminating the sky.
France's June heat wave at least 'five times more likely' with climate change
Climate change alone made the record-setting heat wave that pushed temperatures in France above 45 degrees Celsius (113F) last week at least five times more likely, an international team of scienti...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pakistani passengers and villagers gather after a remote-controlled bomb exploded on a railway line in Nasirabad in the province of Balochistan, some 311 km southeast of Quetta in March. The United States on Tuesday designated militants fighting Pakistani rule in Balochistan as terrorists after it carried out deadly attacks targeting Chinese interests. The State Department said it was classifying the Balochistan Liberation Army as a global terrorist group. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,