China accuses top British diplomat Jeremy Hunt of colonial fantasy over Hong Kong

China on Wednesday said it lodged an official protest with London after British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt warned Beijing of “serious consequences” if it breaches the Hong Kong handover agreement.

“He seems to be fantasizing in the faded glory of British colonialism and in the bad habit of gesticulating while looking down on other countries’ affairs,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing.

It is the second day in a row that China has slammed Hunt for remarks he has made regarding the unprecedented anti-Beijing protests that have rocked the former British colony.

Under the terms of the 1997 handover deal from British to Chinese rule, Hong Kong enjoys rights and liberties unseen on the mainland. But protesters accuse Beijing of reneging on that deal with the help of unelected leaders.

“Hong Kong is part of China and we have to accept that. But the freedoms in Hong Kong are enshrined in a joint declaration” signed with former colonial ruler Britain, Hunt said Tuesday.

“We expect that legally binding agreement to be honored and if it isn’t there will be serious consequences.”

Hunt’s comments came after police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters in the former British colony.

Officers moved in after crowds stormed and trashed Hong Kong’s legislature on Monday, the anniversary of its return to Chinese rule, protesting against proposed legislation allowing extraditions to mainland China.

“There is a way through this which is for the government of Hong Kong to listen to the legitimate concerns of the people of Hong Kong about their freedoms,” he said.

China said on Monday Britain no longer has any responsibility for Hong Kong and needed to stop “gesticulating” about the city.

China has denied interfering in Hong Kong affairs, though protesters have said the extradition bill is part of a relentless move toward mainland control.

Hunt, a candidate to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister, said at a campaign event in Belfast that many supporters of the Hong Kong demonstrators would have been dismayed by footage of Monday’s protests but that they should not be used as a pretext for repression.

The protests have created a fresh crisis for Chinese President Xi Jinping, already grappling with a trade war with Washington, a faltering economy and tension in the South China Sea.

China and Britain signed a Joint Declaration in 1984 on the terms of the return of Hong Kong.

Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of the actual handover in 1997, and some protesters hung a colonial flag in a chamber of the Legislative Council building after getting in.

China said in 2017 the Sino-British Joint Declaration was a historical document with no practical significance, and has regularly urged Britain not to interfere in Hong Kong affairs as protests have mounted.

Britain rejects this view of the declaration and insists it is not interfering inappropriately in China’s affairs.

“The joint declaration remains valid, (but) we are not there to dictate and instruct either the Chinese government or that of Hong Kong,” junior foreign minister Alan Duncan told lawmakers.