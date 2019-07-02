Dollar weakens below ¥108.30 in Tokyo trading

The dollar softened below ¥108.30 in quiet Tokyo trading Tuesday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.26-26, down from ¥108.32-32 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1288-1288, down from $1.1321-1321, and at ¥122.21-21, down from ¥122.63-63.

The dollar slipped through ¥108.30 early in the morning following media reports that Washington threatened to impose tariffs on European goods worth $4 billion in retaliation against the European Union’s aircraft subsidies.

But the greenback took an upturn amid the view spreading that the effects of the tariffs would be limited even if they are actually imposed, traders said.

After hovering above ¥108.40 toward noon backed by the Nikkei 225 average’s solid moves, the dollar eased vis-a-vis the yen as players increasingly came to sit on the fences due to a dearth of major trading incentives.

“The dollar was struggling for direction in thin trading in the afternoon,” a currency broker said.

“Players have difficulty tilting positions either way prior to the Fourth of July holiday in the United States,” said an official at a major securities firm.