The Merlion statue in Singapore | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Sumitomo Life buys 25% stake in fintech startup Singapore Life

Nna/kyodo

SINGAPORE - Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. has purchased a stake of about 25 percent in Singapore Life Pte. for $90 million in a drive to capitalize on the fintech startup’s long-term growth.

Sumitomo Life completed the transaction to become a major shareholder last Friday, spokesman Akira Sasaki told NNA on Monday, adding that the major life insurer will have a director on the Singapore Life board.

Singapore Life began operations in 2017, becoming the first home-grown life insurer to be fully licensed since 1970.

Singapore is Southeast Asia’s largest life insurance market with annual gross premiums of $22 billion in 2017, Sumitomo said in a statement.

Singapore Life offers term insurance, universal life, critical illness and endowment plans.

Sumitomo noted the Singaporean market has expanded about 8 percent annually for the last 10 years and projects it will grow by about 5 percent every year for the next decade.

The Japanese firm aims to utilize Singapore Life’s digital technology to bring synergies to its own sales in Japan and abroad.

Singapore Life said Sumitomo Life’s newly acquired stake follows investment by other major investors, including Aberdeen Standard Investments, Aflac Inc. and investment fund IPGL (Holdings) Ltd.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A car dealer in the town of Shinhidaka, Hokkaido
New auto sales in Japan up slightly in January-June from year before
Sales of new automobile sales across the country rose 0.8 percent during the January-June period from a year earlier to 2.75 million units. The industry enjoyed the first sales growth in two yea...
Fujifilm Holding Corp.'s headquarters in central Tokyo
Fujifilm and Bayer to jointly develop new cancer therapy
Fujifilm Corp. has said it will team up with Germany's Bayer AG on the development of a new immune-based cancer therapy platform using induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells that come from someone...
Image Not Available
Export controls on South Korea worry Japanese makers of semiconductor materials
Japanese manufacturers of three kinds of semiconductor materials that will soon face export restrictions to South Korea have reacted to the news with surprise, concern and disappointment. The go...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Merlion statue in Singapore | KYODO

, , ,