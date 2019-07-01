U.S. black LGBTQ community celebrates Pride, but says fight is far from over

Like the broader movement of which it is a part, the black LGBTQ community is celebrating advances since the historic Stonewall riots in New York — while continuing to face serious discrimination and ill-treatment.

Some 15,000 people took part in Saturday’s Harlem Pride parade, an offshoot of New York’s larger Pride March on Sunday. The setting was a neighborhood long synonymous with African American culture.

The first such parade in Harlem, 10 years ago, drew only 2,000 people.

“It’s important that we have a community for gay people, especially African American gay people, because you don’t really hear too much about them,” Leon McCutcheon, who is black, gay and 60.

Raising the group’s visibility is an important part of the work of the National Black Justice Coalition, of which David Johns is executive director.

“Many of the gains that have been made associated with the gay liberation movement … exclude people like me who are equally proud of being both black and queer,” he said.

“It is ironic,” Johns added, that some people “somewhat take for granted being able to wear rainbows and march in a parade and take up space and draw strength from being queer, when black LGBTQ people are still erased.”

Black LGBTQ people face particularly serious problems in their dealings outside the gay community, he added.

In 2017, of 52 killings in the U.S. of nonheterosexuals, 71 percent targeted people of color, according to the Anti-Violence Project.

Just since the beginning of this year, 11 black transgender women have been murdered, the Human Rights Campaign has reported.

Discrimination is found in other forms than violence. A 2009 study by the Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity found that 32 percent of the children of gay black couples lived below the poverty line, compared to 13 percent for black heterosexual couples.

Johns said black LGBTQ people face special challenges because of their double identity.

“And in too many communities and spaces throughout America, people are ill-equipped to have conversations about identity,” he said.

“We have a big community here,” said McCutcheon, “but there are still a lot of people my age that are afraid to come out.”

He believes that religion plays a role, particularly in places like his native South Carolina, which a Pew Research survey rated as one of the most religious states in the country.

On top of that, he added, is a certain traditional American attitude toward masculinity that holds that “if you’re gay … you’re a sissy.”