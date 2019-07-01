Business / Corporate

Japan's Showa Leasing to enter crane rental business in Philippines

Nna/kyodo

MANILA - Showa Leasing Co. will launch a crane rental service in the Philippines with local and Japanese partners, anticipating demand from President Rodrigo Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure development program.

The company plans to form a joint venture with local contractor EEI Corp. and Japanese crane leasing firm Saiga Co. to launch the service in October, Showa Leasing said last week.

EEI, the construction arm of conglomerate Yuchengco Group of Companies, will hold a 40 percent stake in the venture with capital of 52 million pesos ($1 million), while Saiga will own a 46 percent stake and Showa Leasing the remainder, according to Showa Leasing’s statement.

The three companies aim to cash in on rising demand for construction machinery driven by infrastructure development in the Southeast Asian country.

EEI is also the Filipino partner in a joint venture with three Japanese contractors to build stations and tunnel structures for the country’s first subway line, which is expected be open in 2022 with financial aid from the Japanese government.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is taking a tougher line amid the row with South Korea over wartime labor issues.
Japan restricts exports of chip and smartphone materials to South Korea
The government announced Monday it is tightening regulations on the export of several chemicals used in chip and smartphone production to South Korea amid the row with Seoul over wartime labor. ...
People shop at a Daimaru department store in Sapporo.
Abe sticks with plan to raise Japan's consumption tax despite weak tankan results
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has twice avoided raising the consumption tax, citing domestic and international economic uncertainties. But it appears this time he will follow through, despite mixed ...
Because of the domestic lack of fossil fuels, nothing is more important than securing a homegrown energy supply.
Japan's energy policies at a critical juncture
This is the first part in a news series of reports on Japan's energy policy. Japan's energy policies are at a big turning point. Due to the unforeseeable future of the energy business, ut...

, ,