Thousands donate to German aid ship captain's legal fund

BERLIN - Thousands of people have donated money to cover the legal costs of a German woman arrested after the humanitarian rescue ship she captained docked in Italy in defiance of the country’s anti-migrant interior minister.

German television celebrities appealed to the public to financially support Carola Rackete, soliciting more than €300,000 ($341,400) by early Sunday.

Rackete was arrested early Saturday after her ship, the Sea-Watch 3 with 40 rescued migrants on board, rammed an Italian border police motorboat that was blocking Sea-Watch 3’s path to the dock in Lampedusa.

No one was injured but the motorboat’s side was damaged. If convicted, the 31-year-old risks up to 10 years in prison.

She also risks a fine as high as €50,000 ($58,000) under a law cracking down on private rescue vessels.

