National

G20 summit brings annoying disruptions to life for residents and tourists in Osaka

Kyodo

OSAKA - Unusually tight security and large-scale traffic regulations for the two-day Group of 20 summit in Osaka is affecting the lives of residents and tourists.

The city remained on high alert on the summit’s first day on Friday. A helicopter circled over the Intex Osaka convention center, the main venue of the summit on Sakishima, a man-made island in Suminoe Ward, and numerous police officers were deployed around the site.

Highways heading to Sakishima were closed early Thursday morning and all vehicles near it were inspected by police.

“Police officers ask me to show my ID card every time I go outside,” said a man in his 30s who lives on Sakishima. “I understand it can’t be helped, but it’s bothersome.”

Koichi Kuraoka, who lives near the venue, said the parking lot near his apartment was closed due to the summit so he moved his car to a different one in the vicinity.

“I admit it is inconvenient but I’ve given up,” said a 65-year-old company employee.

The city also partially halted garbage collection for the duration of the summit.

“Some residents don’t know that garbage collecting trucks are not coming,” said Kaoru Yamane, 55, who lives near Intex Osaka. “I see trash scattered around.”

On Friday morning outside Osaka Station, people were lining up at bus stops as repeated announcements reported that the timetables had been disrupted due to the G20 summit.

“We don’t know where traffic regulations are imposed. Every time there is a restriction, we have to think of another route,” said an official of a bus operator.

Tourists in Osaka were also feeling the impact of the heavy security.

The city elevated security to its highest level on Thursday, when leaders from around the world arrived for the summit.

Kansai International Airport conducted baggage checks at the entrance of the terminals.

A 34-year-old Chinese tourist who came to the airport to catch a flight out of Osaka, said he arrived an hour later than planned because of train delays and security measures.

Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan, about 2 km from Intex Osaka, also conducted baggage inspections at its entrance.

“We gave up going there after seeing the long line,” said a 40-year-old from Chuo Ward. He said he took the day off from work to spend time with his 6-year-old son because his elementary school was closed for the summit.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Supporters of a lawsuit demanding the payment of damages to family members of former leprosy patients applaud in front of the Kumamoto District Court on Friday after the court ordered the state to pay about ¥370 million in damages.
Court orders Japan government to pay ¥370 million to leprosy patients' kin for discrimination
The Kumamoto District Court on Friday ordered the state to pay about ¥370 million in damages to family members of former leprosy patients — the first ruling awarding compensation to p...
U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a trilateral meeting at the Group of 20 summit Friday in Osaka.
Abe heralds launch of Osaka Track framework for free cross-border data flow at G20
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday at the G20 summit formally declared the launch of the "Osaka Track," an overarching framework promoting cross-border data flow with enhanced protections. ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Thursday before leaving for the Group of 20 summit in Osaka.
31% to vote for LDP-Komeito coalition, 20% for opposition but 39% undecided, Japan poll shows
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party has the highest support rate ahead of the Upper House election in July, far eclipsing that of the nearest opposition party, a Kyodo News survey ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A sign put up at a bus stop in front of Osaka Station says the service is behind schedule due to the Group of 20 summit. | KYODO

, , ,