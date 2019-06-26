Visiting French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ahead of their meeting Wednesday in Tokyo. Macron plans to attend the Group of 20 summit, which is set to kick off in Osaka on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

After talks in Tokyo, Abe and France's Macron issue five-year plan for cooperation

Japan and France issued a five-year road map Wednesday evening for bilateral cooperation on security, infrastructure development and various other fields.

The policy agreement was reached by the leaders of the two countries, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo.

Japan and France are seeking to deepen ties on maritime security and assisting developing nations with improving infrastructure, amid China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. According to a draft of the road map that runs through 2023, areas on which the two countries will work together also include space and cyberspace.

At the outset of the bilateral session, Abe, who will also chair the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Osaka set to kick off Friday, told Macron he wants to lead discussions in Osaka together with the French president, who is currently the chair of the Group of Seven industrialized countries. France will host this year’s G7 summit in August.

The two leaders also confirmed they will work toward the success of the G20 summit despite the tough challenges highlighted by the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. The two-day conference will also focus on global issues, including marine plastic waste and reforms at the World Trade Organization.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Abe and Macron confirmed the importance of maintaining global free trade, in an apparent reference to the tariff war between Washington and Beijing and its negative effects on the global economy.

Prior to the bilateral summit, French government officials said that Macron, on his first visit to Japan since taking office two years ago, would take up the issue of the partnership between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co. Details of his meeting with Abe were not immediately available.

The situation within the auto alliance has become complicated following the downfall last year of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct.

The French government — Renault’s top shareholder — has sought to strengthen the alliance between the French and Japanese automakers.

In an annual meeting Tuesday, Nissan’s shareholders approved a program to bolster the company’s governance with newly established board committees. Meanwhile, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa said he will review the “unbalanced” capital structure of the alliance. Renault currently holds a 43.7 percent stake in Nissan, which holds a 15 percent nonvoting stake in its French peer.

Ghosn is believed to have been pushing for a merger between the two automakers.

Before heading to Osaka, Macron is scheduled to meet on Thursday with Emperor Naruhito, who ascended to the throne on May 1.

