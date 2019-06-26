Man, 64, arrested for kidnapping teenage girl in Kanagawa and demanding ¥20 million ransom

A 64-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, and demanding ¥20 million in ransom, police said. | ?¯

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA - A 64-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl near Tokyo and demanding ¥20 million (about $186,500) in ransom, police said.

Isao Kimura is suspected of forcing a 16-year-old high school girl into his car in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Monday evening and driving her away, then calling the girl’s home to ask for the ransom money. Kimura has confessed to the charges, police said.

The girl’s mother alerted police after receiving the phone call, during which the girl said she had been kidnapped.

According to the police, Kimura and the girl were together at an accommodation facility in the nearby city of Atsugi when officers rescued her shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The girl had been walking home when Kimura abducted her, the police said, adding that the two were not acquainted.

