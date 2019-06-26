Starbucks Japan starts preorder service

Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd. said Tuesday that it will start a new service to allow customers to order and pay through its smartphone app without waiting in line.

The service, called Mobile Order & Pay, started at its 56 stores in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Starbucks aims to expand the service nationwide by the end of 2020.

The service can be used for about 40 kinds of drinks, including drip coffee and caramel macchiato.

Customization of drinks, such as milk type and syrup, are available on the app.

Customers can pick up the drinks at the store they selected on the app.

The new service requires registration for the company’s point card service, Starbucks Rewards.