Business / Corporate

Starbucks Japan starts preorder service

JIJI

Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd. said Tuesday that it will start a new service to allow customers to order and pay through its smartphone app without waiting in line.

The service, called Mobile Order & Pay, started at its 56 stores in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Starbucks aims to expand the service nationwide by the end of 2020.

The service can be used for about 40 kinds of drinks, including drip coffee and caramel macchiato.

Customization of drinks, such as milk type and syrup, are available on the app.

Customers can pick up the drinks at the store they selected on the app.

The new service requires registration for the company’s point card service, Starbucks Rewards.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives for a pretrial hearing at the Tokyo District Court on Monday.
Regulator mulls fining Nissan ¥2.4 billion over Ghosn pay report
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission is considering fining Nissan Motor Co. at least ¥2.4 billion ($22 million) over allegations the automaker underreported former chairman Carlos Gh...
FedEx Ship Center in Los Angeles is seen Monday. FedEx is suing the United States government over export rules it says are virtually impossible to follow because it handles millions of packages a day.
FedEx sues U.S. government over export rules in Huawei case
A lawsuit filed by FedEx against the U.S. government over export rules follows a dispute over diverted shipments that were intended for Huawei Technologies, the Chinese telecommunications-equipm...
Chinese President Xi Jinping, first lady Peng Liyuan, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attend a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing last November.
U.S. aims to restart China trade talks but says it will not accept conditions on tariff use
The United States hopes to re-launch trade talks with China after U.S. President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping meet in Japan on Saturday, but Washington will not accept any conditions ar...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd.'s app allows customers to order and pay via smartphone without waiting in line. | KYODO

, ,