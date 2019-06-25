National

Graffiti found on stone wall near Emperor Naruhito's residence

Kyodo

Graffiti was found Tuesday morning on a stone wall that surrounds the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, where Emperor Naruhito and his family reside, police said.

Red lines and writing in the Roman alphabet spanned dozens of meters on the east wall facing the sidewalk. The graffiti, which appeared to have been sprayed on, was reported by a passerby at around 5 a.m., they said.

Similar markings were found on nearby trees and roadside traffic mirrors. Investigators are checking security camera footage in the area, police added.

PHOTOS

Red lines can be seen spanning dozens of meters of a stone wall that surrounds the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, in this photo taken Tuesday. | KYODO

