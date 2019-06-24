Toyota cars are displayed at a Toyopet dealership in Tokyo's Minato Ward. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Toyota brings forward revamp of its dealership strategy in Japan

Kyodo

NAGOYA - Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it will reform its dealership strategy and start selling the full range of its models at all of its outlets across Japan from next May, moving up the schedule from the initially set period of sometime between 2022 and 2025.

The move comes as part of Toyota’s efforts to win customers despite the shrinking domestic market, which has been affected by the growth in car-sharing and Japan’s aging and declining population.

Toyota has maintained four dealership chains among about 6,000 dealers across the country — Toyota for pricey vehicles, Corolla for mass-market models, and Netz and Toyopet for young drivers.

Aiming to maximize its profitability by revamping the role of its dealers, Toyota has launched a car subscription program called Kinto while also planning to fully enter the car-sharing business using test-drive cars at its dealership chains and 1,200 outlets of its rent-a-car service affiliate Toyota Rent-a-Lease.

“By making vehicles and all possible services related to mobility available to customers through any outlet, Toyota aims to be able to provide at an early stage services that better approach the needs of its customers,” the company said in a statement.

In Tokyo, Toyota began a trial in April of having its dealerships sell all models together.

Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. have both already unified their dealership chains.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A worker cleans a window at the Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama last November.
Will Nissan reforms finally bring end to corporate governance woes?
In many ways, the problems surrounding Nissan Motor Co. have spawned renewed interest in the state of Japan's corporate governance. Initially, Nissan's corporate governance practices came under ...
Katsutoshi Arai, president and chief executive officer of Katitas Co.
House-flipper takes advantage of Japan's 8 million-plus empty homes
More than 8 million homes lie abandoned across Japan, a symptom of the declining population and people's migration to major cities. For one company, this isn't just an ominous demographic...
A financial trader monitors data on computer screens on the trading floor of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange in January.
Eurozone is likely going through period of 'Japanification,' ING Group says
The eurozone's anemic growth and inflation mean it's probably already experiencing its own "Japanification," and escape could prove hard if the Asian nation's track record is any guide, according t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Toyota cars are displayed at a Toyopet dealership in Tokyo's Minato Ward. | KYODO

, ,