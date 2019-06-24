A signboard of Japan Post Group, consisting of Japan Post Bank, Japan Post Insurance and Japan Post, is seen in November 2018. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Japan Post admits insurance and banking units engaged in improper sales to elderly people

Kyodo

Japan Post Holdings Co. said Monday its insurance and banking units repeatedly sold unsuitable insurance and investment trusts to elderly customers, prompting the financial watchdog to launch an investigation.

Japan Post President Masatsugu Nagato said around 40 percent of the total products sold to customers age 70 or above were unsuitable.

“I deeply regret (the wrongdoing). We will build a sales system that is centered on customers,” Nagato told a news conference.

Employees of Japan Post Insurance Co. recommended that clients terminate their insurance policies for fresh contracts even though they could be negatively impacted.

At Japan Post Bank Co., employees sold investment trusts to elderly people without checking the state of their health or their understanding of the products.

As part of corrective measures, Nagato said Japan Post will consider abolishing its current practice of setting sales targets for employees.

A senior official of the Financial Services Agency said a salesperson “must not hurt the interest of a client.”

The misconduct came to light as the profitability of the two units of the Japan Post group continues to be squeezed by the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rates policy.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
U.K. offshore wind to get $127 million fund to boost growth
The U.K. offshore wind industry is to get a £100 million ($127 million) fund to spur growth in the next decade. The Offshore Wind Industry Council, run by government and industr...
A worker cleans a window at the Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama last November.
Will Nissan reforms finally bring end to corporate governance woes?
In many ways, the problems surrounding Nissan Motor Co. have spawned renewed interest in the state of Japan's corporate governance. Initially, Nissan's corporate governance practices came under ...
Katsutoshi Arai, president and chief executive officer of Katitas Co.
House-flipper takes advantage of Japan's 8 million-plus empty homes
More than 8 million homes lie abandoned across Japan, a symptom of the declining population and people's migration to major cities. For one company, this isn't just an ominous demographic...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A signboard of Japan Post Group, consisting of Japan Post Bank, Japan Post Insurance and Japan Post, is seen in November 2018. | KYODO

, , ,