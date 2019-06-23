The week ahead for June 24 to June 30

Use of trash cans and coin lockers at stations in Osaka Prefecture and neighboring areas to be suspended through June 29 to ensure security for Group of 20 summit.
Tuesday
Nissan Motor Co. to hold annual shareholders meeting. The automaker is likely to secure approval of its governance reform proposal.
Wednesday
Regular Diet session to end.
Chiba District Court to hand down ruling on Nagisa Kurihara over case of suspected fatal abuse of her 10-year-old daughter Mia by father in January in Noda, Chiba Prefecture.
French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Japan to hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and attend the G20 summit.
Thursday
25th anniversary of sarin gas attack carried out by Aum Shinrikyo cult members in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture.
City-run schools in Osaka to call off classes for two days until Friday due to G20 summit.
Friday
Two-day meeting of G20 leaders to begin in Osaka. The focus of the gathering will be whether countries can affirm their cooperation addressing risks to the global economy amid the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.
Internal affairs ministry to release unemployment rate for May.
Kumamoto District Court to hand down ruling on lawsuit filed by more than 500 family members of former leprosy patients seeking damages from government over discrimination.
Saturday
Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit.