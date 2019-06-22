Didier Leroy, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Corp., received over ¥1 billion in salary in fiscal 2018. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Toyota Executive Vice President Didier Leroy's pay in fiscal 2018 topped ¥1 billion

JIJI

NAGOYA - Executive compensation paid to Toyota Motor Corp. Executive Vice President Didier Leroy in fiscal 2018 surpassed ¥1 billion for the second straight year, according to the automaker’s financial report.

In the year that ended in March 2019, Toyota paid ¥1.042 billion to Leroy, up ¥16 million from the previous year, the report showed Friday. It was the highest pay for any Toyota executive.

Leroy, a French national, joined Toyota in 1998 after working at French auto giant Renault SA.

In deciding the amount of compensation for Leroy, the automaker apparently took into account pay levels at major U.S. and European companies that are comparatively high, the need to get talented executives to stay at Toyota and the firm’s solid earnings performance.

In fiscal 2018, Toyota became the first Japanese company to report consolidated sales of over ¥30 trillion.

The number of Toyota board directors whose annual compensation topped ¥100 million totaled five, the same as in the previous year.

The pay of Toyota President Akio Toyoda in the latest year edged up to ¥386 million. When dividends on Toyota shares he owns are combined, Toyoda’s annual income surpassed ¥1.4 billion.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a meeting of Cabinet ministers about a set of economic policies and labor reforms, at the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.
Cabinet OKs reforms to address Japan's labor market woes
The Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved Friday a suite of labor reforms designed to solve Japan's demographic challenges while creating conditions to promote job growth, particularly for ...
Renault Chaiman Jean-Dominique Senard and Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa hold a news conference in Yokohama in March.
Japanese government played hidden role in breakdown of Fiat-Renault deal
The Japanese government played a role in the breakdown of merger talks between Renault SA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV earlier this month, weighing in with concerns that the combination could h...
Terry Gou
Terry Gou resigns as Hon Hai chairman to pursue Taiwan presidency, hands reins to Sharp board mem...
Foxconn's Terry Gou announced Friday he is stepping down as chairman of the major contract electronics maker formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. but will remain on its board as he camp...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Didier Leroy, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Corp., received over ¥1 billion in salary in fiscal 2018. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,