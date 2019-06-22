Toyota Executive Vice President Didier Leroy's pay in fiscal 2018 topped ¥1 billion

Executive compensation paid to Toyota Motor Corp. Executive Vice President Didier Leroy in fiscal 2018 surpassed ¥1 billion for the second straight year, according to the automaker’s financial report.

In the year that ended in March 2019, Toyota paid ¥1.042 billion to Leroy, up ¥16 million from the previous year, the report showed Friday. It was the highest pay for any Toyota executive.

Leroy, a French national, joined Toyota in 1998 after working at French auto giant Renault SA.

In deciding the amount of compensation for Leroy, the automaker apparently took into account pay levels at major U.S. and European companies that are comparatively high, the need to get talented executives to stay at Toyota and the firm’s solid earnings performance.

In fiscal 2018, Toyota became the first Japanese company to report consolidated sales of over ¥30 trillion.

The number of Toyota board directors whose annual compensation topped ¥100 million totaled five, the same as in the previous year.

The pay of Toyota President Akio Toyoda in the latest year edged up to ¥386 million. When dividends on Toyota shares he owns are combined, Toyoda’s annual income surpassed ¥1.4 billion.